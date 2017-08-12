LAHORE - Why a number of prime ministers could not complete their constitutionally-mandated term of five years? Will politicians also share the blame?

These questions have arisen after the July 28 disqualification of Mian Nawaz Sharif as prime minister as a result of the Panama Papers case by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court. The industrialist-turned-politician from Lahore has been consistently saying that he has not been allowed to serve out his term for a third time. He is leading a rally from Islamabad to Lahore, blasting the judiciary in his speeches for the devastating verdict they have given against him.

Mr Sharif was mandated to stay in power till June next year. But now the rest of his term will be completed either by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi alone or the party may nominate somebody else at a later stage to stay in office till the next election.

The assertion that no prime minister was allowed to complete tenure is factually wrong. The record of the past three decades shows that some leaders stayed in power for the periods they were entitled to. But others had to pack up before time because of multiple factors: the misuse of constitutional powers by various presidents, conspiracies of their own colleagues or rivals for their personal aggrandizement, and their own follies or misdoings, being some of them.

Let’s recall the history and set the record straight for posterity.

Muhammad Khan Junejo, elected as prime minister as a result of the 1985 election held on a non-party basis, was dismissed by then president Gen Ziaul Haq on May 29, 1998. He invoked Article 58(2)(b) of the Constitution which empowered the president to dismiss a government if, in his opinion, it had failed to discharge its functions.

It is generally believed that Gen Zia and Junejo had serious differences over the Geneva Accord that the latter had signed for the withdrawal of Soviet Union from Afghanistan.

Before signing the accord, Mr Junejo had taken on board leaders of all opposition parties and people from various walks of life by personally visiting various cities.

But Gen Zia was of the view that the Geneva Accord was not in Pakistan’s interest.

Had Article 58(2)(b) not been part of the Constitution, the president would not have been in a position to dismiss the Junejo government. But the power had been given to Gen Zia on his insistence and in exchange for his willingness to drop the idea of setting up a National Security Council before lifting martial law on December 31, 1985. Unfortunately, Mian Nawaz Sharif who was the Punjab chief minister and provincial president of the PML, had welcomed the dismissal of his party government. He was retained as interim chief minister as a reward for speaking against his own party chief.

The 1988 election brought Benazir Bhutto to power, a development opposition parties found hard to digest. They joined hands within no time. Mian Nawaz Sharif, who was Punjab chief minister at the time, hosted many a meeting of the opposition parties at the Chief Minister’s House.

Benazir Bhutto was only a year into power when the opposition parties brought a no-confidence motion against her. Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi and Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan played an active role in bringing about the no-trust motion. Mr Sharif was the moving force behind the initiative.

The no-confidence motion was defeated by about a dozen votes, but the Benazir government was badly shaken.

But only a few months later, then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan dismissed the PPP government. The opposition supported the action.

Nawaz Sharif became prime minister through the 1990 election. Now it was Benazir Bhutto’s turn to settle score with her adversary. She, with the support of other opposition parties, created a situation that same Ghulam Ishaq Khan used the same constitutional power (58(2)(b) against the Lahori leader. Though the Supreme Court had restored the Nawaz government, the president and the prime minister could not resolve their differences and had to step down under the army chief’s mediation.

Thus, Nawaz worked against Benazir and vice versa.

Benazir Bhutto again became prime minister in 1993 but was sacked in 1996 by her own president Farooq Leghari, who was being supported by opposition leaders, including Nawaz Sharif.

In 1999, Nawaz Sharif invited the army’s wrath by dismissing Gen Musharraf as army chief. He first made Gen Jehangir Karamat to step down as army chief, an action the army reluctantly accepted. However, a year later Mr Sharif dismissed Gen Musharraf when he was on board a plane that was bringing him back from Sri Lanka to Karachi at the end of an official visit. The army overthrew him, a step that was validated by the Supreme Court.

This was a self-inflicted wound by Mr Sharif.

The 2002 election held under the supervision of Gen Musharraf brought Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali to power, with a single vote majority – for which purpose a group of some 18 MNAs had been carved out of the opposition PPP to join hands with the king’s party. He assumed power on Nov 21, 2002 and stayed till June 26, 2004.

He developed differences with PML President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and also did not come up to Gen Musharraf’s expectations. It was the king’s party’s internal arrangement under which Chaudhry Shujaat remained the chief executive for about two months, during which period Shaukat Aziz was got elected as MNA from an Attock seat.

Shaukat Aziz, as prime minister, was entitled to serve out the rest of the term of Jamali and Shujaat – and he completed the same by staying till November 11, 2007.

Nobody can be held responsible for the removal of Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani as it was the apex court that disqualified him for five years on the charge of contempt of court. He had refused to write a letter to the Swiss authorities regarding Zardari’s foreign accounts. He led the country between March 25, 2008 and June 19, 2012.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf who succeeded him completed the rest of Gilani’s term. He took over on June 22, 2012 and stayed in office till March 25, 2013. He cannot say that he was not allowed to complete his term.

The third-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on July 28.