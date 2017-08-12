ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan would have a key role in the distribution of party tickets to candidates for the next elections as the party formed two separate parliamentary boards for issuance of tickets in the Punjab and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

PTI Secretary-General Jehangir Khan Tareen has issued two separate notifications, copies of both available with The Nation, forming two parliamentary boards for issuance of tickets in the Punjab and the KP.

The notifications have been issued under the directions of the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan. The regional presidents of the party have also been included in the boards respectively.

The PTI’s secretary general will act as secretary to both the boards.

Khan will head both the parliamentary boards as chairman of the party, while party leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jehangir Khan Tareen and Asad Umar have also been included in both the boards.

For the Punjab parliamentary board, Amir Kiani, President North Region Punjab; Aleem Khan, President Central Punjab; Rai Hassan Nawaz, President West Region Punjab; Ishaq Khan Khakwani, President South Region Punjab; Shafqat Mehmood, Secretary Information, and Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar have been included.

In KP parliamentary board, Pervez Khattak, Chief Minister KP; Asad Qaiser, Speaker KP Assembly, Atif Khan, Additional Secretary General; Shah Farman, President Peshawar Region KP; Zar Gul Khan, President Hazara Region KP; Mahmood Khan, President Malakand Region KP, and Ali Amin Gandapur, President South Region KP have been included. Earlier this week, Imran Khan had said that his party would start finalising party tickets as soon as there were early elections due to the political course opted by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif following his ouster through the Supreme Court verdict.

Khan said that he had directed his party workers to prepare for general elections and the PTI would start its election campaign from August 14th.