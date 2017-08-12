ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued second show cause notice in less than a couple of weeks to its disgruntled MNA Ayesha Gulalai asking her to respond to it within the stipulated time period to avoid adverse disciplinary action against her.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has issued a show cause notice to Gulalai under Article 63 A (1) of the constitution asking her to explain her position why she defected from the party by abstaining from voting in the National Assembly, in accordance with the direction of the parliamentary party, in favour of the PTI candidate for the election of prime minister on the first of August.

The show cause asks Gulalai to respond to the show cause notice within a period of seven days from the date of its issuance “hereof why a declaration under Article 63 A (1) that you have defected from the PTI as noted above may not be issued against you.”

The notice also reminds Gulalai that she in her press conference held on August 1 at the National Press Club Islamabad had publicly declared that she had resigned from the membership of PTI.

Earlier on August 2, PTI had suspended party membership of Gulalai and issued her a show cause notice on charges of misconduct, and violation of disciplinary rules of the party.

Gulalai more than once has levelled allegations of women harassment and corruption against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and some of his close aides. She had also announced to quit the party. Later, she had said that she would not quit the membership of his National Assembly as PTI candidate.

PTI Secretary General Jehangir Khan Tareen through the August 2 show notice had asked Gulalai to submit her resignation from membership of the National Assembly as required by Article 63-A of the constitution for abstaining herself from voting for the nominated candidate of the party in the election of the prime minister. “Why your membership may not be terminated for gross violation of party discipline and thereby disrespecting party chain of command, disregarding the code of the conduct”, the notice said. “That you held a press conference on August 1, 2017 and levelled serious allegations against party chairman and the leadership. Derogatory and utter cheap language was used and you tried to undermine the party by using your position as MNA,” it added.

“You have violated party rules and discipline by meeting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa without bringing it to the notice of the party.

It is also reported that you held meeting with PML-N leadership of KP and offered your services to malign PTI,” the notice said.

The show cause notice further said that making any statement in news or media was a serious breach of party discipline. “Any charges, grievances you had against members of the KP government should have been brought to the knowledge of central leadership of PTI,” it said.