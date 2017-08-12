ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Friday announced the postponement of Mardan rally due to be held on August 23rd. In a video message, Imran Khan asserted that at present Nawaz Sharif is running a campaign to save himself from corruption cases and attack the Supreme Court. “The time is not suitable for the rally. PTI has to prepare to confront Nawaz Sharif’s campaign. A big rally will be held in Mardan in September,” he added.–INP