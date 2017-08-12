Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa condemned the terrorist attack in Quetta that killed at least 15 and injured 32 other people, Director General ISPR said in a tweet.

Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) head claimed that the blast was aimed at affecting the Independence Day’s festivities and the main target of the attack was Army truck.

COAS condemns terrorist attack on Army truck in Quetta, an attempt to mar Indep Day festivity. Our resolve won't succumb to any challenge. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) August 12, 2017

Earlier, Security officials said the explosion set on fire multiple vehicles at Pishin Stop in the provincial capital of Balochistan.