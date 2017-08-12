GUJRANWALA - Thousands of PML-N workers from across Gujranwala division accorded a red carpet welcome to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif along with the participants of his "homecoming rally" besides almost two dozen special dishes were prepared on the demand of the 'disqualified' premier.

Hundreds of convoys of PML-N workers had converged on Gujranwala to accord a historic welcome to the "homecoming rally" of Nawaz Sharif, on the way to Lahore after he was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the Panamagate case.

Participants of the rally after stopover in Gujrat, were first welcomed at Sheranwala Bagh by renowned Ali Pehlwan, the Rustam-e-Pakistan; former Rustam-e-Pakistan Riaz Pehlwan and Umer Pehlwan, Rustam-e-Pak-o-Hind. The participants then proceeded towards the office of Pomi Butt, Deputy Mayor Gujranwala and his brother MPA Imran Khalid.

Later, the Nawaz Sharif led rally reached Iqbal High School on GT Road where the ex-PM addressed a crowded public meeting. A huge stage was established with a bullet-proof dice and a DJ sound system besides an enclosure was set up on a container for the media persons. The PML-N kept on chanting slogans in favour of the former PM. The party songs played in the back kept the workers warm to defy the muggy weather.

All the 14 MPAs and seven MNAs belonging to the district had brought their supporters in a large number who were carrying banners and placard with the picture of Nawaz Sharif and slogans in his favour. On the other hand, three venues have been finalised for the stay of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif. Party sources informed that Nawaz Sharif is most likely to stay at the house of Khurram Dastagir's sister tonight. Nawaz Sharif had stayed at the house during long march for the restoration of apex court judges. According to sources, the house spread over eight acres of land near Chanda Qila Bypass in Gujranwala and has been decorated for Nawaz's expected overnight stay.

The federal and provincial ministers are likely to stay in Marian Hotel while the house of federal minister Khurram Dastagir has also been 'cleared' for the stay by the departments concerned. Special dishes were prepared on the demand of the former premier, which included Aloo Gosht (mutton), Daal Chana Gosht, Paye, Barbecue - Mutton Malai Boti, Koftha Kabab, Kasturi Boti Kabab, Harissa, Desi Murgha, 10 different sweet dishes, 12 sorts of Salad, Mutton Pulao, boiled rice and tandoori paratain. Special preference was given to the dishes liked by Nawaz Sharif the most.

Elaborated security arrangements were made to avert any unpleasant incident and a large number of police and elite force personnel were deployed at all important points.