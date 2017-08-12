Gujrat - Gujrat, the stronghold of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), welcomed the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif as cheering crowd threw flower petals on his vehicle.

Interestingly, some of the enormous sized billboards put up in favour of Sharif had been daubed with splashes of ink by his rivals during the night.

People in thousands thronged the road to take a glimpse of their leader and listen to his speech. From the city entrance to GTS Chowk, countless heads could be seen despite sweltering temperatures.

PML-N workers were seen dancing, singing and chanting slogans in favour of the former prime minister.

People donning party caps and holding party flags passionately waited for the announcement of about the arrival of Sharif in the city.

Talking to The Nation, Muhammad Liaqat, a nearby villager, said that he was a labourer and he thought the court and Sharif’s rivals did wrong to him. "Nawaz Sharif is the most deserved person for the premiership and the country needs him," he said.

A large number of the crowd was seen moving from one corner to another when it was announced that the former PM has changed the route to enter the city.

Alina Ali, an MSF member, said that removal from the seat by the court did not matter.

"Nawaz Sharif is the heartbeat of Gujrat," said the devoted party worker. The city on the bank of River Chenab is divided between the supporters of PML-N and PML-Q.

Over the night, political rivals had sprinkled black ink on dozens of billboards and posters of the former premier.

Villages alongside GT Road including Phularwaan Zia, Remains, Wains, Dhol Sira and Musa Kamalia were considered PML-N strongholds.

"The far away villagers were used by the political rivals to humiliate Nawaz Sharif," said Salamaat Nasim, a district council member.

He said this was done after 4 am after the party workers left for homes in the morning.

Babar, a PML-Q worker, said that it was the reaction of the people because the PML-N did the same with its political rivals in the past. "From Challa Chowk to GTS Chowk almost all posters had been splashed with black ink by unknown persons," he said.

A large number of vehicles and bikers escorted Nawaz Sharif convoy until he reached Gujranwala.