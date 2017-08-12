Nearly 8,000 police officers have been deployed to ensure security in Lahore while 2,000 traffic wardens will control traffic for the arrival for ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Safe City Authority along with police and security agencies have been tasked with ensuring strict security measures for the rally. For this task, Mobile Command Center Vans have been deployed to monitor the rally via cameras installed in the area.

Nawaz will deliver his final speech at Data Darbar. He will depart for his residence at Jati Umrah. He has described his removal last month by the Supreme Court over unreported income as "an insult to the mandate of 200 million voters".

Nawaz Sharif embarked on an on-the-road rally on Wednesday from Islamabad, heading to his hometown of Lahore.

His convoy, traveling amid tight security along the Grand Trunk Road linking the Pakistani capital and the eastern city of Lahore, drew tens of thousands of people.

The thrice-elected premier’s dismissal left Pakistan briefly in limbo but Nawaz’s ruling party, which holds a comfortable majority in parliament, promptly elected Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as his successor.