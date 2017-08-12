SIALKOT/FAISALABAD - Special children celebrated Independence Day with the holding of a painting exhibition and other activities in Faisalabad while the Sialkot government said it was all set for observing the Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm.

The special children are also participating in the Independence Day celebrations which depicts the patriotism of special children, said Director Social Welfare Muhammad Shahid Rana. He was addressing the ceremony held at main campus of Tanzeem Al-Lisan in which special children participated.

The director appreciated the performance of the special children on different national songs and said that the special children had expressed their feelings of love with the motherland. He said that the programmes for the education and rehabilitation of the special children were being extended. He lauded the welfare services of Tanzeem Al Lisan and said that quality services were being rendered for the training and education of special children. Later, the guests witnessed the paintings exhibition in which the master pieces created by the special children were placed. They appreciated the skill of special children and said that the paintings exhibition also depicted the deep love of special children with the heroes of Pakistan movement and motherland.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Ch. Ashraf, Social Welfare Officer Kashif Nisar, Ex EDO Sarfraz Ahmad, President Tanzeem Al Lisan Dr Iftikhar Ahmad and other faculty members were also present.

The Sialkot local government said that the main national flag hoisting ceremony would be held at the historical Sialkot Fort on Aug 14. He said that a large number of people from all walks of life would participate in the ceremony.

It added that all the government and private buildings, including Iqbal Manzil, the birth place of Allama Iqbal, Govt Murray College Sialkot, all the main streets, roads and bazaars have been illuminated and decorated with national flags and colourful buntings.

The preparations for celebrating the Independence Day with traditional zeal and enthusiasm are at its peak in Sialkot region. National flags could be seen hoisted on the cars, motorcycles, trucks, etc also fluttering atop the government and private buildings, houses, markets and shops in Sialkot City, Sialkot Cantt, Daska, Sambrial, Bhopalwala, Uggoki, Pasrur, Badiana , Chawinda, Zafarwal, Shakargarh and surrounding areas.

Some shopkeepers said that their business was gaining momentum as the demand for buntings and stickers' bearing the pictures of flags and national heroes goes up in the market.

They said the prices of all these items have shot up, but people were caring little about the prices. On the other hand, the sale of firecrackers and fireworks material also continues in the Sialkot district, despite a ban, and even kids are busy enjoying these firecrackers though their explosion distracts people in busy streets in a bid to celebrate Independence Day in their own way.

The children have decorated their cycles and the elders their motorbike and cars with national flags and stickers. The shops, buildings, the government offices and houses are being decorated to celebrate the special occasion. Both the young and old have started preparing for the Independence Day in their own style. The children can be seen buying buntings, stickers and badges from their pocket money.

According to a survey conducted in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas, a large number of people from various walks of life are busy in relief camps established at all major points here by political parties, NGOs and traders unions to collect the eatables, medicines and clothes etc for the displaced persons.