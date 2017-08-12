KAMALIA - The Tehsil Municipal Committee (TMC) has released the schedule for the Independence Day celebrations to be observed on Monday (August 14).

According to the schedule, Quran Khwani will be held after Fajr Prayer at the dawn of 14th August, and 21-canon salute will be presented at the sunrise. A siren will be sounded at 8:58am and National Anthem will be sung at the MC office. Municipal Committee Chairman Malik Muhammad Sharif will hoist the national flag and a smart police contingent will present salute.

Later, Azadi Rally will be taken out from the MC office to Thana Chowk through Iqbal Bazaar. Sweets will be distributed to the people by the MC on the Independence Day. A boxing match will be held at 6pm between the teams of Gulzar Boxing Club Kamalia and National Boxing Club Faisalabad wherein MPA Nazia Raheel will be invited as chief guest.

At night, the MC building will be illuminated with green and white lights. Another rally will be organised at 705 G/B Kamalia by the Regional Reformer Organization to celebrate the Independence Day.