Security has been reinforced by the local police department of Lahore for the arrival of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Grand Trunk Road Homecoming rally.

As per decided, the route taken by the rally will be properly inspected by experts of the special branch and the Bomb Disposal Squal (BDS). The area will also be cleared by sniffer dogs. Personnel of Elite Force, special contingents of commandos and police officials would be deployed for protection of the rally when it enters the city limits.

Furthermore, a thorough traffic plan has also been formulated by the local traffic police to ensure a smooth traffic flow in the city. According to the finalized version of traffic arrangements, four SPs, 20 DSPs, 70 inspectors and over 2000 wardens would be installed during the rally’s arrival.

The traffic from Imamia Colony to Data Darbar has been divided into 11 sectors which will be monitored by one DSP each. Those traveling to Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar and Azad Kashmir have been directed to use Motorway for which Babu Sabu and Thokar Niaz Beg Interchanges will be opened.



Traffic moving towards Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Jaranwala and Sheikhupura will use Saagian Bridge while old Ravi Bridge will make up for the routes leading to Shahdara Town, Kala Khatai and Bahar Shah Colony.



Saagian Bridge route will be available for traffic heading to Wandala Road, Jia Musa, Begum Kot and its adjoining areas while GT Road travelers will enter the city via Kala Shah Kaku and Thokar Niaz Beg Interchange.



Metro Bus Service will be closed from MAO College to Shahdara while it will be opened from MAO College to Gajomata.



Five breakdown, 18 fork lifters and six medical camps will be present on the route of rally to deal with emergency situations while control room at Safe City Authority office and monitoring room at Qurban Lines have also been set up.