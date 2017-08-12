MIRPUR (AJK) - Veteran Kashmiri social worker and elderly businessman Haji Muhammad Saleem, founder of Nafees Group of Bakers (AJK and United Kingdom) was laid to rest at Naangi graveyard here on Friday.

Haji Salim, an eminent icon of the social welfare services to the ailing humanity in the AJK, had died of cardiac arrest after prolonged illness at the age of 77. Thousands of people belonging to all walks of life from Mirpur and the rest of AJK, Pakistan and the UK attended the funeral for the departed soul.

Late Haji Salim attained the distinction and respect due to his undeniable services to the ailing humanity. The establishment of the state-of-the art Kashmir Institute of Cardiology at Mirpur about 20 years ago is one of his major contributions to serve the ailing humanity.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan expressed grief over the demise of Haji Salim. They termed his death a great loss to the people and the AJK state.