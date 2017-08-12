KASUR - Putting others' lives in danger by doing wheelies is not a sport rather it's the deadliest stunt whose performers do not deserve any leniency and will be dealt with an iron fist, DPO Ismail Kharak said.

Talking to media here the other day, he said that the police have devised a comprehensive strategy to keep the roads safe from the wheelie-doers and motorbike-racers on Independence Day. For the purpose, the police will conduct patrol on main roads of Kasur city to prevent youth from performing wheelies. The DPO said that the police have also set up pickets on Raiwind Road, Ferozepur Road, Ganda Singhwala Road, Pakki Haveli, Mustafabad Toll Plaza, Steel Bagh Morr, Changa Manga Road etc so that no one could dare perform wheelies. He warned the one-wheelers and motorbike-racers of stern action, saying they will either be fined or jailed. He said all the SDPOs and SHOs have been ordered to arrest such elements and impound their bikes. He also urged the youth not to violate the law and they will have to face the music otherwise. Mr Kharak appealed to parents to keep their children away from one-wheeling and motorbike-racing. He also advised the youth to think about their parents who grew them up to be a gentleman, not a stuntman.