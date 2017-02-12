MOHMAND AGENCY: At least 14 terrorists were killed during an attack on a border security checkpost, 75 kilometres north-west from agency headquarters Ghalanai in Biazai area of Mohmand Agency late Friday night, security sources said.

An FC spokesperson told the media that the terrorists from the Afghanistan side attacked the border Olai checkpost at 10pm with heavy weapons. They said that the security forces at the post effectively responded to repulse the attack and killed at least 14 militants.

One soldier got minor injuries and was shifted to a local hospital, they added.–Staff Reporter