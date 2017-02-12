ISLAMABAD - The federal government has nominated 72 senior officers of different services groups for the 106th national management course at the National School of Public Policy (NSPP).

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, 12 officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service, 10 officers of the Police Service of Pakistan, six officers of the Secretariat Group, 10 officers of Pakistan Audit and Accounts Service, three officers of Foreign Service of Pakistan Group, six officers of Inland Revenue Service, four officers of Pakistan Customs Service and one officer of the Information Group have been nominated for the course.

The course will start on February 20 and the nominated officers may report to the NSPP on February 18 and February 19.

The nominated officers have also been advised to submit their medical reports to the NSPP.

The notification further said that according to the revised promotion policy “if an officer is nominated for the mandatory training and he or she declines to proceed for two consecutive training courses, he or she would forfeit their right to consideration for promotion”.

If any case of any withdrawal of nomination either by the department or by the officer, the officer concerned will be responsible if it adversely affects his or her promotion prospects, the notification said.

It further said, as per the prime minister’s directives, all ministries, divisions and departments were bound to relieve the officers on their selection of the course. The ministries, divisions and departments shall make stop-gap arrangements in their respective departments in the absence of the nominated officers undergoing training.

The non-compliance of the prime minister’s directives shall necessitate disciplinary proceedings under the Government Servants Rules, 1973.