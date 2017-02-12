Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa Sunday visited South Waziristan Agency where he met troops, said a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

#COAS visit to South Waziristan Agency... pic.twitter.com/8oEt9fIneo — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 12, 2017

The army chief was briefed on security situation, including border management, across the area and rehabilitation of temporarily displaced persons, said the statement.

"Pakistan Army will continue its efforts while also supporting mainstreaming of Fata by the government as per aspirations of the local tribes," the military’s media wing quoted General Bajwa as saying.