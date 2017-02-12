ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday took notice on an application of an overseas Pakistani alleging that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) was charging an exorbitant fee for issuance and cancellation of Pakistan Origin Card (POC) causing a financial burden on overseas Pakistanis.

The overseas Pakistani were paying $100 to NADRA for preparation the POC earlier. The fee was increased to $150 and now it has been increased to Rs22,000 and POC cancellation fee to Rs31,500. The unnecessary increase in the fee has discouraged the overseas Pakistanis to get the POC, the complainant said.

The chief justice taking notice of issue has sought a report from the NADRA chairman within 10 days.