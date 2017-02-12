MULTAN - Clerics from all schools of thoughts warned on Saturday that any bid to amend blasphemy law would not only be rejected but also resisted strongly across the country.

"We'll launch a countrywide drive to block government's attempt to amend the blasphemy law. If the government continues to pursue the idea of amendment, the rulers will find over 200 million Muslims of this country standing in their way, ready to play the role of Ghazi Ilam Uddin," they further warned the government.

The clerics including Qari Ahmad Mian of JUP, Prof Abdul Majeed Rabbani of JI, Qari Abu Bakar, Maulana Inam Ullah Jami, Mufti Hidayat Ullah Pasroori of JUP, Dr Safdar Hashmi and other strongly condemned what they described as government's attempts to give passage to the blasphemy accused bloggers to flee from the country. "They should be arrested forthwith and cases under blasphemy law be registered against them," they demanded.

They demanded the government to remove Qadianis from all key posts and abolish parallel judicial system in Rabwa set up by them. "This is an attempt to set up a state within the state. They should be booked under treason laws," they added. They stressed upon the govt not to return to Qadianis the institutions taken from them during nationalisation.