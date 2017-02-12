SIALKOT - The Sialkot-based sports goods manufacturers and exporters demanded that the government announce special trade incentives for the upgradation and modernisation of the industry.

They said that the sports goods industry was in dire need of government patronage and support. Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Chairman Khurram Aslam, SVC Ejaz Ghauri and Vice Chairman Saadat Ali demanded early allocation of research and development fund for the industry. They said that innovations in the industry needed the R&D funds.

They said that the non-diversification of the traditional and non-traditional sports goods was also keeping the sports goods industry one step behind.

They said that the Sialkot-based manufacturers produce world's 74 percent soccer balls.

The PSGMEA officials added that annual exports of sports goods from Sialkot are US$1.10 billion annually, which could be enhanced to US$ 2.50 billion within the next five years with the due help, encouragement and patronage by the government.

They added, "The government's encouragement and patronisation was also vital for sports goods industry which could also help business community in playing its pivotal role in pulling out the national economy from the stressful condition besides strengthening the national economy through increasing the exports."

They also demanded that the advanced manufacturing technology should immediately be brought in Pakistan for developing and boosting the sports goods industry, enabling it to meet the global trade challenges.

He said that the induction of advanced manufacturing techniques would help boom up more than a century-old sports goods industry, which uses the traditional technique of manufacturing.

The Sialkot exporters urged the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to prepare an advanced trade strategy for ensuring the maximum consumption of Sialkot-made sports goods in the international and world trade markets, following the global challenges of WTO.

Sialkot represents an industrial setup producing specialised products that are supplied to top brands and buyers all over the world.

The industry remains in dire need of early transfer of mechanised football manufacturing technology from European countries. The decades-old manufacturing methods have been described as main hurdle in the smooth way of enhancing the exports, they said.

The exporters said that the industry remained far behind from the adoption of new manufacturing technologies following the changing of global trend of soccer ball manufacturing from hand stitching to mechanised manufacturing.

They included Riazud Din Sheikh, Maj (Rtd) Mansur Ahmed, Khawar Anwar Khawaja, Dr. Nouman Idrees Butt, Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Mian Naeem Javaid, Prof. Safdar Sandal, Tahir Majeed Kapur, Sheikh Abdul Waheed Sandal, Asad Bajwa , Sheikh Sarwat Kapur and Shahid Raza. They said that the Sialkot based soccer balls manufacturers have finally realised the needs of advanced technologies.

They said that after successfully handling the western countries' poisonous propaganda regarding the usage of child labour in Sialkot's soccer ball industry, the industry was now striving for its survival.

They added that despite the repeated appeals made by the Sialkot based exporters, the sports goods industry, especially the soccer ball industry was facing several multiple problems including the improper government patronage, lack of advanced manufacturing technology and upgradation of soccer ball industry.

Prof Safdar Sandal said that the hand-stitched soccer ball during the game keeps the targeted direction whereas the machine made failed in maintaining the directions. He added that in previous World Football Cup the ratio of field goals remained at lowest ebb.

Former Chairman of Pakistan Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association-PSGMEA) Prof Safdar Sandal said that though the trend of soccer ball manufacturing has changed globally, the demand of handmade soccer balls still exists.

He said that business community of Sialkot engaged with sports goods industry was making strenuous efforts for producing high quality and standard products to fight the international market more easily.

He urged the government to take appropriate step for extending the facility of "research and development" to Sialkot's sports goods industry, enabling it to cope with the global market in the presence of modern trends and customers' demands.

He said that the soccer ball exporters have already floated the concept of establishing an international standard soccer village at Sialkot in active collaboration with United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

He said that there was a dire need of increasing public interest by opening state of the art institutions for imparting a standard technical and professional education which could benefit the masses for getting training. For the purpose, assistance of the local trade bodies can be obtained by the agencies concerned, he added.

The export business also needs subsidy to compete with other countries like China and India where subsidised freight rates are available unlike for sports industry of Sialkot. He demanded reduction in the freight costs which are very high. Surely there will be a boost if the government announces the demanded package for increasing the exports of the country, he added.

Prof Safdar Sandal pointed out that by and large the skilled and technical labour has decreased in the country owing to more attraction or inclination to go for foreign countries to seek jobs.