The decision to include Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been finalised, said a government official Sunday, reported Waqt News.

Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said the prime minister has directed his aides to address the reservations of two political parties that are against the merger.

“The government will announce its decision in the next assembly session,” said Jhagra. He added that those against the merger will be taken into confidence.

The federal cabinet did not take up the Fata issue much to the annoyance of the tribal parliamentarians and elders who had been demanding merger of the tribal belt.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif opted to delay discussion on the Fata merger as his allies - the Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (Fazl) and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party – vowed to resist any move to integrate the autonomous area into the province.

Nawaz said his government had taken the initiative to engage the Fata people in the mainstream life and politics. “We want to give rights to all the Pakistanis. We are working to evolve consensus to empower the Fata people.”