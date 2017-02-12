ISLAMABAD - The seriousness of the government to deal with the issue of child and bonded labour could be gauged from the fact that only 15 percent of the approved amount has been released in the last three and half years.

Of the total approved funds of Rs5.788 billion, the government has released a sum of Rs912 million to fight the menace, documents available with The Nation reveal.

In order to eliminate all kinds of labour including child labour, seven projects, which are being implemented by provincial governments, were put in place for different parts of the country excluding the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Interestingly, the government excluded the ICT from the much-trumpeted scheme on the presumption that Islamabad and its rural areas have no issued related to child and bonded labour.

The breakup of the seven projects working against child labour included “elimination of child and bonded labour project” (integrated project for promotion of decent work for vulnerable workers in Punjab province)’, “combating worst forms of child labour in four district of Punjab”, ‘elimination of bonded labour in four districts of Punjab”, “provincial child labour survey in Punjab”, “establishment of child and bonded labour unit in the labour department Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa”, “combating worst form child labour and “child labour survey in Sindh”.

For the “elimination of child and bonded labour project” in the Punjab province, the government released Rs530million of the approved Rs5159.6 million.

Similarly, for the “elimination of bonded labour in four districts of Punjab” project, the government released only Rs111.9million of the approved Rs196.9million.

For the project “establishment of child and bonded labour unit in the labour department KP”, the government approved Rs16.09million but released only Rs7.04million.

For the project “combating worst form child labour”, the government approved Rs40 million but released only Rs34.2million.

Likewise, for the project “child labour survey in Sindh”, an amount of Rs54million was approved but not a single penny was released.

For the project “combating worst form of child labour in four district of Punjab”, the government approved Rs Rs180 million and released only Rs139 million, according to the available documents.

After the passage of the 18th constitutional amendment, most of the labour laws were adapted by the Punjab province. The law titled “Employment of Children Act, 1991’ was also adapted in Punjab.

However, an ever-emerging need was seriously felt in Punjab to introduce new legislation and two labour laws were passed by the provincial assembly of the Punjab including “The Punjab prohibition of employment of children at Brick Klins Act, 2016’ and “The Punjab Restriction on employment of children act, 2016”.

Whereas, the on-going schemes to combat child labour has shown that for the “Elimination of child and bonded labour project (integrated project for promotion of decent work for the promotion of decent work for vulnerable workers in Punjab province’) that the gestation period is between 2014-2021 with the approved cost of Rs 5159 million.

For “Combating worst forms of child labour in four district of Punjab”, the ‘gestation period is 2011-2016’ with the approved cost of Rs180 million.

Another scheme, the “Extension of elimination of bonded labour to the district of Punjab”, the gestation period is 2012-2018 with approved 196.9 million. For a scheme, “provincial child labour survey”, the gestation period is 2015-2017 with approved cost of Rs140 million.

According to the Sindh project, the figures say there is only a public project namely “child labour survey’’ approved in ADP 2016 for Sindh province. The Sindh government approved Rs54million in ADP scheme for such survey.

Fpr the ‘child labour project’ in KP and for the project “establishment of child and bonded labour”, Rs16million and Rs7 million were approved respectively.

For the project for combating worst form of child labour, a total cost of Rs40million was approved but under PSDP scheme 2014-15 Rs2 million have been authorized for release.

These funds could not be utilised due to the amount’s meagreness and a shortage of time period ending the financial year. Therefore, these funds were to be reflected for the next financial year 2015-16, says a summary of the figures.

The project ‘Elimination of child and bonded labour project (integrated project for promotion of “decent work for vulnerable workers” in Punjab province is being executed in 36 districts namely Bahawalnagar, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Multan, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Bhakkar, Minawali, Khushab, MB Din, Lodhran, Vehari, TT Singh, Muzzafargarh, Nankana Sahid and Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Jhang, Kasur, Lahore, Layyah, Sahiwal, Narowal, Pakpattan, Rajanpur etc.