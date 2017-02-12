TEHRAN - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday said his country was willing to boost relations with Pakistan in political, economic and cultural fields.

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, President Rouhani praised the growing ties between Tehran and Islamabad and said the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes developing ties with Pakistan.

“Iran and Pakistan have numerous opportunities that should be seized to promote bilateral relations and cooperation in economic, political and cultural areas in line with the will of the two nations,” he noted.

He referred to an upcoming meeting of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) due to be held in Pakistan and hoped the member states would witness positive developments and closer relations and cooperation.

During the phone call made by Nawaz Sharif, he congratulated Iran on the anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution and said the promotion of ties with Iran is one of the priorities of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

Premier Nawaz also invited President Rouhani to the 13th ECO meeting and said Islamic Republic of Iran’s presence in the meeting is very important for promoting the status of the organisation.