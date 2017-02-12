PESHAWAR - The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government is set to launch provision of round-the-clock service at all basic health units (BHUs) and rural health centres (RHCs) of the province.

The health care units will provide basic health facilities to the people particularly from rural and far flung areas of the province at their door steps.

Established decades ago, the facilities had not been utilised to their optimum. Thus, only the provision of manpower can ensure better utilisation in the larger interest of the masses.

While, PC-I, providing for all such allied facilities, was approved from the the Executive Committee of National Economic Councilrecently, the SNEs for the provision of required manpower will be approved from the finance department and recruitment of staff will follow soon.

The government has already authorised the district health officers to make local purchases in accordance with their specific requirements. It was revealed in a meeting presided over by Health Minister Shah Ram Khan Tarakai. It was also informed that a software has also been developed with the help of which the specific requirements of medicines of each district with different intervals will be easily collected.

The situation of different health initiatives including primary health services, immunisation, maternity health, punctuality of health staff particularly doctors and medical technicians, their mobility and accessibility as well as availability of medicines in government health facilities and availability of medicines was discussed at length in the light of different studies, researches and monitoring reports.

As these health initiatives also required constant training of the medical personnel, the progress on these trainings was also discussed with a view to improve it.

Talking on the occasion, the health minister reiterated his government’s resolve to bring about a basic change in provision of health facilities to the people at large. He appreciated the staff of the health department for the progress achieved so far. He hoped that the people of the province will themselves feel the change in provision of health facilities and effectiveness of the health infrastructure.

He said that they have to challenge themselves so that the services are further improved. He also appreciated the donor agencies and the citizens of donor countries, assuring that such donations will be effectively utilised for the welfare of the general masses