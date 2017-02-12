Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has left behind his main political rival, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan by attending more sessions of the National Assembly (NA).

Imran Khan appeared in just 6 percent gatherings of parliament whereas Nawaz Sharif appeared in 16 percent gatherings.

According to details, a total of 383 sessions of parliament were conducted since 2013.

During same period, Nawaz Sharif appeared 61 times in NA thus marking absence in 321 sittings whereas Imran Khan appeared in 22 NA sessions.

Moreover, opposition leader Khurshid Shah appeared in 273 sittings of NA. He did not attend 102 sittings.

Awami Muslim League’s chief Sheikh Rashid also appeared in 241 sittings whereas remained absent in 142 others. Mahmood Khan Achakzai appeared in 309 sittings and missed just 74 sittings thus marking highest score with 81 percent attendance.

Likewise, interior minister appeared in 169 sittings and remained absent in 214 sittings making it 44 percent attendance. Defence minister with 47 percent attendance appeared in 181 sittings and remained absent in 202 others whereas railways minister with 49 percent attendance appeared in 188 sittings while remained absent in 195 others.

Similarly PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi with 48 percent attendance made it 182 times to NA sittings while remained absent on 200 sittings.

Worst record was shared by Pakistan People Party’s (PPP) Faryal Talpur and independent lawmaker Sardar Ali Mohammad Khan Mahar.

Mahar only attended 4 percent sittings of NA while Talpur managed to attain attendance percentage of 9 only.