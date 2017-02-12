Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday extended his deepest condolences on the sad demise of former education minister of Sindh Dr Hamida Khuhro.

In a statement, the PM said that, “Dr Hamida Khuhro contributed to history, education and literature and will always be remembered for her matchless contributions.”

“The country has lost a great educationist and literary figure,” added the PM.

Sympathizing deeply with the bereaved family, the PM prayed to Almighty Allah to bless the departed soul with eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear the irreparable loss.