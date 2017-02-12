rawalpindi - A court of law on Saturday refused to grant pre-arrest bail to an accused in a case of torturing the owner of a private housing society.

However, the accused managed to escape from courtroom to avoid the arrest.

Additional and Sessions Judge, Noor Muhammad Bismal rejected pre-arrest bail of accused Rashid Mehmood who soon after judge’s verdict fled from courtroom.

Saddar Bairooni police had registered a case under sections 342/355/148/ 149/452 and 382 of PPC against Sheikh Waheed, Rashid Mehmood, Shabir Chandio and eight others on the complaint of Muhammad Naheem Asmat, owner of a private housing society located on Adiala Road, who accused the men of torturing him over monetary issue.

According to details, Rashid, the accused, filed bail application before the judge through his lawyer and pleaded that he was not involved in the crime and should be granted pre-arrest bail.

However, the prosecution including Shah Noor Khan Khattak Advocate, Malik Abdul Aziz Advocate and Sajjad Ahmed Abbasi Advocate opposed the arguments of the defence saying Rashid Mehmood along with Sheikh Waheed, Shabir Chandio and eight others stormed into the office of Nahim Asmat and snatched guns from the security guards.

They added that the attackers mercilessly tortured their client and later put a steel chain around his neck and dragged him.

The prosecution also presented the video footage and some picture that had been taken by the accused during torture on Nahim Asmat.

The prosecution prayed to the court to reject the pre-arrest bail of Rashid Mehmood. After conclusion of comments of both parties, the judge rejected bail plea of Rashid Mehmood and ordered police to arrest the accused. Nonetheless, the accused run away from courtroom and could not be nabbed by police.

Meanwhile, the judge postponed the hearing in pre arrest pleas of Sheikh Waheed and Shabir Chandio till February 17, 2016.

Shah Noor Khan Khattak, Advocate Supreme Court of Pakistan, while talking to The Nation, confirmed the developments and alleged that police intentionally helped Rashid Mehmood in fleeing from courtroom. He also alleged that investigators have been taking side of accused apparently after taking bribe. He requested the court to initiate legal action against the guarantors under section 514 of CrPc.

On the other hand, police following the orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, quashed the case lodged against Nahim Asmat on application of Sheikh Waheed in light of an inquiry report compiled by SSP (Operations) Irfan Tariq Khan.