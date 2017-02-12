SADIQABAD - The Rescue 1122 celebrated its annual anniversary here the other day. According to officials, a ceremony was held in this regard where Pakistan Life Care Foundation (PLCF) President Mian Sharif Rashid was the chief guest. Addressing the ceremony, he said that Rescue 1122 noble services cannot be denied in saving the victims of different eventualities. At the time of any accident of natural calamity, the rescue officials always act like a saviour, he pointed out. He showered the rescuers with praise for saving hundreds of lives by responding to 16,000 eventualities in Sadqiabad tehsil alone. Later, a cake was also cut at the ceremony. The chief guest distributed commendatory certificates and "Outstanding Performance Award" to the rescue officials.