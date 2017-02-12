SIALKOT - Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu condoled the brutal murder of the Christian girl with her family at Chak Mandaahar near Sialkot on Saturday.

The Punjab chief minister had taken note of the murder of a Christian girl, said Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Punjab Khalil Tahir Sandhu while he was talking to newsmen at village Chak Mandaahar near Sialkot after deeply condoling the murder.

He said that Punjab chief minister had assured him of speedy justice in the case of slain girl Tania Mariyam (12) who was murdered about three weeks ago near Sialkot. The provincial minister added that he visited the grieved family on the special directives of the Punjab Chief Minister. He added that the CM had also directed the police to resolve the blind case at the earliest and bring the culprits to task.

The CM asked the police to use scientific methods of investigation to trace out the culprits directly or in directly involved in the blind murder, he said. MPAs Zulfiqar Ghauri, Shehzad Munshi, Regional Director Human Rights Commission Lubna Mansur, local Christian leaders and Sialkot police officials were also present.

5 hurt as illegal oil shop gutted

Five labourers suffered severe burn injuries while an illegally set-up petrol shop, four motorcycles and a van were completely gutted during a midnight fire erupted due to leakage of petrol in the shop.

The shop is located at Sialkot city's congested Shahabpura-Hajipura locality. The labourers were unloading drums filled with petrol and oil from the pickup in front of the mini petrol and oil shop of Yaseen. The fire suddenly erupted due to the leakage of petrol and oil from the drums.

The fire engulfed the oil shop, labourers, van carrying oil and petrol drums and motorcycles. The five labourers Sher Dil Khan, Zafar Iqbal, Yasir Hussain, Muhaiud Din and Sabir Hussain received serious burn wounds. The fire fighters extinguished the fire after sever hours. The injured were shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital where the condition of Khadim, Sabir and Yasir was stated to be critical.

According to the local people, more than 15 illegal petrol shops were located in Hajipura locality of Sialkot. The people added that they had repeatedly brought the dangerous situation into the notice of district administration and Hajipura police but they remained unable to take legal action.

The people urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Gujranwala Division Commissioner Asif, Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail and Mayor Tauheed Akhtar to ensure early shifting of the illegal oil shops to its outskirts to save the precious lives of the people.

Meanwhile, the police registered a case (No 133/2017) Under Sections 285, 427 and 438 of PPC against shop owner Yaseen.

theft stirs up protest

A protest against police was held as thieves stole gold ornaments, cash, prize bonds and other valuables worth Rs3.3 million from the house of a trader in Daska city's Muhallah Wahab Masjid locality.

Azhar and his family had gone to Gujranwala to meet their relatives. In their absence, some unknown thieves broke in the house and decamped with the cash, gold ornaments, prize bonds and other valuables.

Local traders protested against the incident, demanding early arrest of the perpetrators. They said that the theft incidents in shops and houses were on the rise in Daska city nowadays and the police have miserably failed to trace out the culprits. They said the traders were much perturbed due to the rising theft incidents in Daska city.