ISLAMABAD - Taking a strict notice of undue delay in grant of US visa to Senate Deputy Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Pakistan Senate has adopted some exceptionally tough counter measures against the US government.

Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani has asked the US government and US Embassy in Pakistan to explain the reasons for the inordinate visa delay, which practically deprived Haideri of the opportunity to attend a UN-sponsored event in New York.

He has cancelled all official visits of the Senate members to the US and barred all US officials from visiting the Senate of Pakistan, making it clear that the bar would not be lifted until a satisfactory explanation is provided on the matter.

"No delegation, member of Congress or diplomats of the USA will be welcomed by the Senate of Pakistan, Senate's standing committees and the senators in their official capacity till this issue is resolved," a statement from the Senate said on Saturday.

The Senate would also take up this matter for debate when it meets here tomorrow afternoon as the President has summoned the house session on Monday.

Senate deputy chairman was scheduled to travel to the United States as part of a two-member delegation. The delegation, comprising Haideri and Lt-General (r) Salahuddin Tirmizi, was to attend Inter Parliamentary (IPU) Hearings at UN Headquarters in New York on Feb 13. The visit has been cancelled now.

Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, who is also secretary general of a major Islamic party in Pakistan - Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-Fazl), was scheduled to leave for New York on Feb 10.

Rabbani’s tough reaction coincides with a US federal appeals court's judgment refusing to reinstate President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven predominantly Muslim nations, which did not include Pakistan.

Asad Murwat, a spokesman for the Senate, said that the US embassy issued visa to Senator Tirmizi without citing reasons for delaying visa to Mr Haidri.

The US embassy spokeswoman, Sharlina Hussain Morgan told Turkish news service Anadolu Agency: "We don't comment on individual visa cases."

Sources in the government were perturbed over what they termed a ‘very strong reaction’ of Senate chairman which could damage the relations with the United States that are already quite under stress and uncertain since the stepping in of the new administration under Donald Trump.

They presumed that the Foreign Office would already have moved to take up the issue with US Embassy to resolve it amicably, while some government officials would be approaching Senate chairman urging him to play cool and not take any further anti-US step from the floor of the Upper House like passing a condemnatory resolution.

The sources further said that most likely some senior members of the federal cabinet would be meeting Rabbani ahead of the Monday session and would try to pacify him. They would try to make him realize the sensitivity of the situation as Islamabad was already in the process of stabilising relations with Washington and any adverse move from the Parliament of the country would have negative effects on all these efforts.