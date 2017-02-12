SADIQABAD - Two sisters have moved a court to get divorce from their husbands (who are also brothers) allegedly after sexual harassment and threat to their life by in-laws.

According to the prosecutor, two sisters - Najma Bibi, a resident of Kot Sabzwal, was married to Wahab of tehsil Kandh Kot, Sindh, about eight years ago. After three years, her sister Shehr Bano was married to Abdul Sattar, brother of Wahab.

After birth of two sons, Wahab went to Saudi Arabia to earn livelihood. In his absence, Abdul Sattar used to harass his sister-in-law Najma sexually. He also threatened Najma to kill her by declaring her "Kali" if she ever tried to tell her parents.

Najma Bibi said that she, along with her sons, has come to her parents' house and does not want to live with her in-laws anymore. On the other hand, her sister Shehr Bano also left her husband after being threatened with dire consequences in revenge for her sister's step.

The sisters demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, IG Police, Bahawalpur DIG and RY Khan DPO to provide them protection against the threats to their lives.