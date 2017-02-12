QUETTA - Three-day annual Tablighi Ijtima entered in second day on Saturday in Balochistan’s historical district of Sibi.

Thousands of faithful from across the country are participating in the religious gathering.

The three-day annual Tablighi congregation, which had started on Thursday night after evening prayer in Kark village in Sibi, was still continuing till late hours on Saturday and people from all over Pakistan were in attendance of the congregation.

The scholars highlighted the golden principles of Islam citing Quran and Sunnah and stressed upon the need to strictly follow these guidelines to lead a complete and successful life and to get the peace of mind as well. They said that a welfare state could only be established by adhering to the teachings of holy Quran.

“Islam is a religion of peace and harmony,” the scholars said, adding, it ensures equal rights to everyone in society.

Tight security arrangements were made by the Balochistan government as heavy contingents of Balochistan Frontier Corps, police and district administration were deployed to foil any untoward incident and to keep a strict watch on scrapers of peace to exploit the opportunity. Besides security provided by the government, the Ijtima organizers had also made alternative arrangements.

People in large number were witnessed arriving in Sibi on second day to attend the gathering and listen to the speeches of the Ulema. A collective prayer (Ijtimai Dua) will be offered on Sunday morning (today) at 10:00 AM.

The Sibi traffic police have made alternative arrangements for smooth flow of traffic.

HUGE QUANTITY OF DRUGS

SET ON FIRE

The Balochistan police yesterday set on fire a huge quantity of drugs and liquor detained by them in various raids.

The drugs and liquor were set on fire at a ceremony held on the outskirts of Quetta, which was attended by DSP Hamidullah Dashti and an area magistrate.

Addressing the ceremony, DSP Hamidullah Dashti said the police had seized 2,360kg hashish, 911kg opium, 65kg cocaine, 240kg heroin, 120kg bhang and 1,337 liquor bottles, which were being set ablaze. The DSP vowed all available resources would be exploited to rid the province of drugs.