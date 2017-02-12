GUJRAT - The University of Gujrat has planned the establishment of a modern Learning Management System (LMS) to check performance of the faculty and students.

The centre to become functional from May this year, will also help enhance teaching and learning experience through technological innovation, UoG VC Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum announced here the other day.

The VC claimed that it is extremely important to support the education system and future developments with innovative learning management technology.

"It will provide the students with the best possible online collaborative learning experience," Dr Qayyum expressed his hope at a ceremony held at Hafiz Hayat Campus to introduce the Higher Education Learning Platform (HELP). The project launched by the HEC is aimed at bring standard of education of Pakistani universities at par with the international universities.

Initially, the LMS project will be launched at the UoG, Govt College University Faisalabad, National Textile University Faisalabad, Allama Iqbal Open University Islamabad, and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University Islamabad. Dr Ziaul Qayyum has been appointed as the LMS project director by the HEC.

The ceremony was attended by UoG Registrar, deans, head of various departments, chairpersons and directors. HELP team's HEC consultant Tanvir Ahmad gave a briefing to the participants on the working of the system.