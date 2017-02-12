LAHORE - Women’s Action Forum which has been in the vanguard of the women’s movement since 1981 commemorates 12th of February by applauding the women of Pakistan carrying out a struggle for equal rights and justice not only for women and minorities but also in support of all oppressed people in the country.

WAF was set up in 1981 against Gen Zia’s military rule and his Islamisation drive.

On this day in 1983, women broke ‘deafening silence’ by holding a protest on The Mall against the military regime.

A statement issued by the WAF on the eve of its 34th anniversary says: “While the women’s movement has not fully succeeded in its long-term mission, it has had considerable success in highlighting the oppression of women and in foregrounding women’s rights on the national agenda. Several pro-women legislative changes in our history testify to the strength of the movement and the positive role that women, including those in parliament, are playing in this struggle for the rights of women, in particular, and people, in general. However, while positive legislation is laudable in itself, the challenges of implementation still lie ahead. Success will depend on our simultaneously challenging structural, ideological, social and cultural impediments. Equally, it depends on the interpretation of the law by an independent judiciary free of its own political and cultural biases.”

“Women’s Action Forum resolves to continue its struggle for a democratic, secular state where each institution of the state fulfills its mandate within constitutional parameters inflected by human rights law, thereby ensuring justice and equality for all its citizens. WAF also demands that as a pluralistic society, Pakistan must recognise and respect the aspirations of all people regardless of differences of sexual identity, class, caste, religious belief and ethnicity. Under no circumstances must the military or non-state actors be allowed to circumvent, challenge or impede the democratic process. We can no longer allow ourselves to be held hostage to military ambitions. Nor can agendas of ‘intelligence’ agencies and ‘security’ interests be allowed to impinge on our right to life and safety and threaten the future of Pakistan”.

The statement further said: “WAF demands that every effort be made for peaceful resolutions of conflicts both within the country and in the region in which human rights, in general, and women’s rights, in particular, are not bartered on the grounds of expediency. WAF stands by all those who bear the brunt of a cycle of violence and condemns the killing and maiming of innocent citizens, arrests, ‘disappearances’ and ‘ethnic’ targeting across the country. WAF extends its support to the people of Balochistan who have suffered decades of violent suppression of their democratic rights, and demands a peaceful and just political resolution to the conflict and violence in the province.”

“In the same spirit, WAF demands the merger of the Fata region with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and repeal of the draconian and sexist ‘rivaj and dastoor’-based FCR. As women are often the most vulnerable in conflict situations, WAF takes this opportunity to pledge that the voices and experience of women of Balochistan and Fata will no longer be silenced or go unheard. In this regard, WAF is concerned over the lack of transparency in mega projects like CPEC.”

“Reaffirming its commitment to a just, equitable and secular democratic state, WAF expresses outrage and anger at the ‘Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Bill, 2016, which was shamefully passed by 23 MNA of a total house of 342. If adopted by the Senate too, this bill will grant constitutional cover to the age-old anti-women jirga and panchayat systems. WAF rejects the notion of government-appointed ‘neutrals’ as judges to settle disputes as a sham. This will only play into the hands of local vested interests as it is not possible that the traditional jirga or panchayat system designed to uphold customary practices can deal fairly with women. WAF strongly urges the Senate not to endorse such hurriedly passed and flawed bill.”

“Recognising hate speech as a tool to undermine people’s fundamental rights to freedom of thought, expression and belief, WAF is alarmed and strongly condemns the use of hate speech and incitement to violence as a means to silence dissent and criminalise difference of views. WAF strongly condemns this practice in private and public forums, including the media, which has led to citizens across the country being picked up and held illegally and rendered minorities, particularly Ahmadis, non-Muslims, transgender and people of different sexual orientations vulnerable to violence and murder. Recognising that the freedom of religion is a constitutional and fundamental human right, WAF is appalled by parliament’s bid to remove, Section 4(1) of the law against forced conversion that fixes 18 as the minimum age of conversion. By doing so parliament will not only fail in its responsibility to ensure people’s right to their religion and belief, it will also compromise its own institutional credibility. In the same vein, parliament must ensure that no changes are made in the proposed Christian Marriage Bill without full involvement of, and in consultation with, all denominations, including women of the Christian community.

“While WAF endorses initiatives for the economic and social development, the lack of transparency and dearth of information on CPEC has raised many questions with regards to environmental and socio-political impact across the country and particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa. The people have a right to access information about matters that concern their lives and WAF demands greater transparency and openness from the government with regard to CPEC.”

The struggle for a democratic, human and just nation must continue. The future and security of Pakistan lies in the well being of its citizens and not on territorial borders. Recognising that Pakistan is a pluralistic society and home to many religions, ethnicities, the state must take its responsibilities seriously to ensure that human rights and human security of all citizens, regardless of differences of religion, ethnicity and class, take precedence over ‘state security’ and that ‘territory’ is not privileged over humanity. Women’s Action Forum pledges to continue its struggle for a democratic; just, equitable and secular state”.