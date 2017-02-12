WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump has said that he could issue a “brand new order" on immigration after an appeals court refused to reinstate restrictions on entry to the United States from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

"The unfortunate part is that it takes time statutorily ... we'll win that battle," Trump said. "But we also have a lot of other options, including just filing a brand new order on Monday." Asked what changes could be made if a new order were issued, the president replied, "very little."

Trump made those remarks on Friday aboard Air Force One on his way to Florida, after his administration suggested it would not ask the Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court decision that keeps the travel ban frozen."

According to an earlier NBC News report, White House lawyers are working on a rewrite of his executive order that could pass legal muster. The work began several days before the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals shot down the White House's bid to lift the temporary restraining order on Trump's executive order.

Trump's legal team still believes it will be eventually proven correct on the merits of the current executive order, administration officials tell NBC News. And they are looking into several options, including continuing the court battle as well as signing a new immigration executive order "very soon."

White House press secretary Sean Spicer told NBC News that "every option is on the table," including taking the current case to the Supreme Court.