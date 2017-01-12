Islamabad : Google Director Ms. Ann Lavin called on the Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar called here in Islamabad on Thursday and discussed the possibilities of her company’s collaboration in digitalization of economic activity in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ms. Lavin acknowledged the economic progress of Pakistan in last three years. She said her company can play a role in IT development, promotion of E-Commerce and assist in attracting investment in Pakistan, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The Finance Minister asked Google’s Director for Public Policy and Government Relations, Southeast Asia and Greater China to submit a complete plan so that the same is considered by the relevant stakeholders. He said that the Government is committed to provide a level playing field to all the prospective local and foreign investors.

The Minister said that Pakistan has been projected by renowned international institutions as the second choicest place for investment in the world. The Finance Minister said that the turnaround of Pakistan’s economy, macroeconomic stability, improvement of energy and security situation in the country has provided a conducive atmosphere for enhanced commercial activity and foreign direct investment. He said that a number of new entrants have shown keen interest to invest in Pakistan’s IT sector as well.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of the Finance Division and Google.