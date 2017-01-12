MULTAN-The regional police officer (RPO) of Multan declared that the corrupt elements would not be tolerated in the police department.

Addressing a meeting of district heads of police in Multan Range on Wednesday, RPO Sultan Azam Taimoori said that technology based policing has been introduced to make Multan region crime-free zone. He added that front desks had been made functional at police stations where FIRs were being registered online to facilitate the citizens.

“We’ve also introduced latest scientific investigation methods and orders have been issued for immediate payment of expenditures to the investigation officer made by him during this process,” he said. He added that this step was taken to prevent investigation officers from corruption. He said that the capacity building of the police personnel was being done and working relationship among them was encouraged.

He directed the heads of district police to develop accountability mechanism at their districts on strong foundations. He further asked them to carry out accountability in such a way that the police officers may take interest in their work. He further directed the police officers to promote community policing and stay in touch with the people so that the gap between police and public can be bridged. He declared that all out resources would be utilised for the welfare of police personnel.

The RPO issued order for the fixation of salaries of the cops and directed concerned officials to complete the process as soon as possible. He pledged to turn Multan into a safe city in 2017.

The meeting was attended among others by the CPO Multan, DPOs Vehari, Khanewal and Lodhran.

FIR DEMANDED: The police are likely to book four persons including the owners of the building in tragic plaza collapse incident as the District Administration submitted an application at Bahauddin Zakariya Police Station for registration of FIR on Wednesday, disclosed police sources.

On the other hand, the death toll in the incident rose to two as another person passed away in the hospital. The deceased were identified as Imran and Abdul Ghaffar while the six injured included Naseer, Muzamil, Moen and Allah Ditta.

Police sources further revealed that the application for registration of FIR was lodged by Assistant Commissioner (City) Farooq Dogar, who nominated four persons. “They include the owner Abdul Malik and his partners Gul Zareen and Hadiqa Irum besides a tenant Shahid Memon,” sources added. The complainant accused the owners of causing life loss by constructing illegal building without permission from the concerned authority.

Deputy Commissioner Nadir Chatha, however, said that the construction plan of the plaza had been approved by the Multan Development Authority and this plan did not have any flaw. “The incident took place when the owners unlawfully removed three walls from second floor to create a big hall. The roof caved in when the supporting walls were removed,” he added. He said that the tragedy took place due to the criminal negligence of the owners and strict action would be taken against them.