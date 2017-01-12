ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that the party wanted to win elections in Punjab so that it could provide relief to the people in the province.

He, while addressing delegations of party leaders and ticket holders from various districts of Gujranwala Division here, said that the PPP belonged to the poor masses and the progressives.

“People will prosper when they have employment opportunities,” Bilawal said. Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nazar Muhammad Gondal, Samina Paganwala, Ghazanfar Gul, Asif Bhagat, Zulfikar Gondal, Malik Zaka, Nadeem Asghar Kaira, Tanveer Ashraf Kaira, Malik Aijaz and others were part of the delegations. They congratulated Bilawal on his election as the PPP chairman.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Nadeem Afzal Chan, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and Haider Zaman Qureshi were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal said that people would prosper when they had opportunities of employment. “Benazir Bhutto provided employment to poor but false cases were initiated against her and other party leaders. She was victimised and targeted because she wanted poor to prosper and opposed extremists and terrorists,” he said.

Bilawal added, “no one can break the link between the people and the PPP. Our party will win the elections and will make Pakistan a prosperous, enlightened and progressive country as envisioned by Benazir Bhutto.” “A country where women will have respect, non-Muslims will be protected, everyone will have equal opportunities, youth will have opportunities to progress and labourers and growers will have return for their labour,” he added.

Bilawal said that former president Asif Ali Zardari had the vision to handover Gwadar port to China and economic corridor was his brain child.

He asked the party workers to work hard and win the elections so that Punjab had pro-people government of PPP loyalists.

Prominent political leader from Chakwal Sardar Azhar Abbas also met Bilawal and announced to join PPP.

He assured the PPP chief that he would play his role to strengthen the party in Chakwal.