TOBA TEK SINGH-Awam League chief Riaz Fatyana demanded increase in the rate of sugarcane as per the hike in that of sugar in the market.

Addressing a press conference in District Press Club, he detailed said that when the price of sugar was Rs40 per kg the purchase price of sugarcane for sugar mills was fixed at Rs 180 per maund (40 kg but now when sugar is being sold at Rs 70 per kg, the sugarcane price is the same.

He said in fact both the ruling party and the opposition were united on the point to loot the farmers because all the sugar mills were owned by the leaders of ruling or the opposition parties. He added that so far sugar mills had not cleared the dues of the growers of previous season. He demanded to fix Rs 300 per maund the purchase price of the sugarcane and to make bound the sugar mills to pay mark-up to the cultivators if they make delay of more than 15 days in payment after the purchase of sugarcane.

On the other side, former Punjab governor and PTI central leader M Sarwar has said that even after the passage of so many days of Christmas tragedy, the federal government nor the Punjab government has given the families of victims any compensation.

Talking to media reporters after condoling the deaths of Christians in Mubarakabad Colony he said ministers and officials visited the locality but gave them only words of satisfaction.

He said 6.6 million Pakistanis residing abroad send their earning of Rs 18 billion dollars annually to the country but it was pity that they had not been given right to vote in Pakistan’s general elections. He demanded to give them right to vote. He also said next general polls should be held under biometric system.

He said corruption mafia wanted to withdraw the section 62 and 63 from the constitution but ECP should ensure its implementation in true spirit in next elections. Punjab PTI west region president M Ashfaq and Toba MC Chairman and PTI leader Ghulam Nabi Mithu Gujjar also accompanied him.

ACCIDENT: A couple was crushed to death by a tractor trolley on Pirmahal-Shorkot Road on Tuesday. Muhammad Shamoon and his wife Bushra, residents of Ghosia Chowk locality in Pirmahal were travelling on the road when a sugarcane laden tractor trolley crushed them to death.

In Mandi Bahauddin, a shopkeeper was stabbed to death for resisting a robbery in Tariqabad.