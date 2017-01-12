BAHAWALNAGAR:- The police busted a four member child abductor gang here on Wednesday. According to police, Arslan Zulfiqar, student of Class IX and a resident of 187/7-R, was abducted on the way to school about a week ago in remit of the Khichiwala Police. Later, the accused called his family and demanded Rs15 million for his release. They, however, released the boy on Kalarkahar hills after receiving Rs7.2 million from the family.