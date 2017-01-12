AHMEDPUR EAST-Police have smashed an inter-district gang of thieves and recovered stolen gold ornaments weighing 16 tolas and Rs110,000 in cash.

It also arrested ringleader Ghulam Arabi and his accomplice Shehzad red handed along with two unlicensed pistols, Assistant Superintendent Police Mahzoor Ali Ghauri while addressing a press conference in his office. He said that under the supervision of SHO City Mahar Abdul Jabbar, a special police team nabbed the accused from their hideout and recovered the stolen goods. He handed over the gold ornaments and cash to the owners and appreciated the city police performance.