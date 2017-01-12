ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s export control regime is at par with the best international standards and its national control lists encompass the items and technologies controlled by the Missile Technology Control Regime, a visiting delegation of MTCR was told yesterday.

The MTCR is a grouping of 35 states that seeks to prevent missile proliferation by adhering to common export policy guidelines related to missile technologies. Pakistan has been engaging with the MTCR for several years. It has also been participating in the MTCR technical meetings and has also hosted several outreach missions in Islamabad, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

The delegation was led by Ham Sang-Wook, Director General for Non-Proliferation and Nuclear Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, who holds the current MTCR Chair.

The delegation also comprised representatives from the MTCR member countries. Formal consultations between Pakistan and the MTCR delegation were led from the Pakistani side by Tasnim Aslam, Additional Secretary (UN&EC) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The agenda for talks included latest political and technical developments in the MTCR.

Additional Secretary Tasnim Aslam briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s contribution to international efforts aimed at preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

The MTCR delegation was briefed on the administrative, legislative and regulatory measures for the establishment of a robust command and control system, an effective and comprehensive export control regime as well as steps to improve physical security at all levels.

The Pakistan side underscored that efforts to prevent proliferation should not hamper the right of developing countries to access advanced technologies for peaceful purposes when appropriate safeguards were in place.

The Additional Secretary (UN&EC) also highlighted the risks posed to regional peace and stability due to the introduction of destabilising systems such as missile defence programmes and inter-continental ballistic missiles.

Pakistan was, however, committed to avoiding any kind of arms race in South Asia. “Pakistan’s proposal on establishing Strategic Restraint Regime in South Asia which covers nuclear and missile restraint remains on the table,” she said.

“Pakistan believes that progress on this proposal through meaningful dialogue can promote peace and stability in the region,” said the statement.

PAKISTAN NOTIFIES REVISED CONTROL LISTS

Pakistan on Wednesday notified revised control lists of goods, technologies, material and equipment related to nuclear and biological weapons and their delivery systems, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The notification was pursuant to the export control on goods, technologies, material and equipment related to Nuclear and Biological Weapons and their Delivery Systems Act 2004, the statement said

The Act enables the government to control export, re-export, trans-shipment and transit of goods, technologies, material and equipment related to nuclear and biological weapons and their delivery systems, the statement states.

As part of regular review process, the Strategic Export Control Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has revised/updated the control lists, in consultation with other relevant ministries and departments.

The revised control lists have been notified vide Gazette of Pakistan dated 18 November 2016.

It may be mentioned that the lists were originally notified in 2005 and subsequently revised in 2011 and 2015.

The notification signifies the continuing resolve and policy of Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state to advance the shared goals of non-proliferation and strictly adhere to its commitments.