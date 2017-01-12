ISLAMABAD - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a suspected human smuggler from Gujranwala on Wednesday. The arrested man is allegedly involved in smuggling people to Libya on forged documents.

The FIA Islamabad Zone offloaded two passengers from Benazir Bhutto International Airport who were travelling to Libya on fake visas.

A senior official of the FIA said that the immigration staff the other day, offloaded Shahid Mehmood son of Mohammad Ashraf and Sadam Hussain son of Rana Mazhar Ali Khan, who were travelling to Libya on fake visa stickers.

During investigations, it revealed that alleged human smuggler Muhammad Ilyas, a resident of Gujranwala was trying to smuggle these two persons.

The FIA Islamabad Zone has registered separate FIRs against the two passengers and the agent. The investigation team headed by Inspector Rana Akram here on Wednesday arrested alleged human smuggler Muhammad Ilyas Khan.