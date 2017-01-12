PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday arrested four alleged misappropriation and embezzlement.

The arrested suspects were identified as District Account Officer Muhammad Ayaz, Assistant Treasury Officer Tariq Mehmood, Senior Auditor Aurangzeb and Sub-Accountant of District Account Office, Battagram Muhammad Hamid Younis.

They were allegedly found involved in corruption and corrupt practices and misuse of authority, caused huge loss to government exchequer.

During the course of investigation, it was revealed that the suspected persons in league with each other illegally generated 42 fake personnel numbers of non-existing, fake and ghost employees of education department Battagram and drawn salaries worth millions of rupees and embezzled the same. The suspected persons will be presented before in the Accountability Court Peshawar for obtaining their physical remand.