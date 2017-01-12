ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan offers great investment opportunities for foreign investors.

A delegation led by Minister of Economy of Kyrgyz Republic Kojoshev Arzybek Orozbekovich met him today. The premier said promotion of regional connectivity is one of the seven pillars of Government’s development strategy.

He said the strategy has the potential to integrate South Asia, China and Central Asia–the three engines of growth in Asia. The prime minister said the CASA-1000 project is moving satisfactorily and the recent meeting of Joint Working Group held in Dubai took some important decisions which will ensure the project’s timely completion. He said that Pakistan appreciates Kyrgyzstan government’s progressive policies.

Nawaz Sharif informed the delegation that Pakistan economy’s growth rate has been above 4.84% during last three years and it now offers great investment opportunities for foreign investors. He said Pakistan has embarked upon a major reform program that aims at fiscal stabilization, mobilizing domestic resources, phasing out subsides, restructuring the power sector and other public sector enterprises and strengthening the social safety nets.