CHINIOT/SIALKOT-Police have seized heavy quantity of narcotics and arrested two drug peddlers in Chiniot, and huge quantity of liquor in Sialkot here on Wednesday.

Chenab Nigar police said that it got a tip that heavy quantity of narcotics was being smuggled into Chiniot from tribal areas. All district police made pickets on various entry points of Chiniot

The police intercepted two cars (LEA-1863 and CT-126) and on search of the secret cabins of the vehicles, police recovered 48 kilogramme of charas and 4 kg of opium. The police also arrested two drug peddlers Ehsan of Faisalabad and Waris of Islamabad. Both were involved in drug peddling since long and supplying drugs in various parts of country bought from tribal areas.

Distict Police Officer Mustansar Feroz told this correspondent that the narcotics valued more than Rs3 million were biggest recovery during last couple of years in Chiniot. He announced appreciation certificates and cash prizes for Chenabnigar police.

Likewise, Punjab Highway Patrolling Police have seized as many as 24 bottles of wine and 40 tin packs of bear from the car of accused constable of Sialkot police.

According to the FIR (No. 16/2017) lodged at Motra police station, the police checked a car (LEE-8312) during a special checking at Adda Kamalpur. Driver Suhail Bashir Maseeh introduced himself as constable of Sialkot police deputed at State bank of Pakistan (SBP) Sialkot.

The FIR added that during the special checking the PHP team recovered 24 bottles of wine and 40 tin packs of bear from the car and arrested the accused police constable.

Motra police have sent the accused police constable behind the bars after registering a case against him. Further investigations are underway, in this regard.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Dr. Abid Khan has suspended the accused police constable Suhail Bashir Maseeh. DPO has also ordered a strict departmental probe against the accused besides deputing DSP CIA Sialkot as a inquiry officer, in this regard.