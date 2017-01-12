Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Thursday directed the interior ministry to submit a report on five missing activists before the upper house by Friday.

The five missing activists - Waqas Goraya, Asim Saeed, Salman Haider, Ahmad Raza Naseer and Samar Abbas – went missing from Islamabad and Lahore.

It is not known how the five activists went missing last week, but some rights groups and newspapers are questioning whether state or military agencies were in any way involved.

The interior ministry has said it is doing all it can to recover the missing men.

"This government is not in the business of disappearing people and we will not tolerate such disappearances while we are in power," said Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar.

Activists held rallies in several major cities across Pakistan on Tuesday calling for the recovery of the missing activists.