MULTAN: A Japanese man killed himself by jumping off the roof of a private hotel located at Tariq Road, police said.

According to CPO, a CCTV footage showed the man heading towards the roof of the hotel at 3 AM. A letter was found in his room stating that he was taking such an extreme step due to family troubles.

Body of the deceased was transferred to Nishtar Hospital morgue. The man was working on a project in Dera Ghazi Khan, said the police.