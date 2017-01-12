LALAMUSA-A man, allegedly shielding a proclaimed offender (PO), was shot dead in a shootout with police while the PO managed to escape here in Mouza Dheri Awan on Wednesday.

Family of the deceased, on the other hand, accused police of killing him intentionally after trespassing on the house.

According to police, a Saddr Police contingent, on a tip-off, rushed the house of Basharat Mehmood where a notorious proclaimed offender Rafique alias Feeqa was hiding. The police besieged the house and asked Feeqa to surrender to the police. Instead of following the police advice, he opened fire on the police party which the police retaliated befittingly. When the firing stopped, the police entered the house and found Basharat dead while Feeqa had fled away.

On the contrary, family of deceased alleged that the police barged into the house and intentionally shot Basharat dead. They alleged that the police later declared it a police shootout. Investigations are underway.