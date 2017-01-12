ISLAMABAD: Pakistan doesn’t want to join the arms race in South Asia, said additional Secretary at the Foreign Office Tasneem Aslam.

Tasneem Aslam was briefing a delegation from the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) that visited Pakistan led by DG Mr. HAM Sang-wook.

Pakistan has always opposed the spread of weapons of mass destruction and always followed international standards while delivering weapons, said Tasneem Aslam.

Representatives of the delegation said that the MTCR wants a joint policy to prevent the spread of missiles. They recognized that Pakistan has participated in several technical meetings held by the MTCR for the past several years.