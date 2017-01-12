MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK government is evolving a plan to improve the performance of AJK Press Information Department (PID) for swift dissemination of information regarding the Kashmir freedom struggle and the performance of government departments.

This was stated by Mansoor Qadir Dar, Secretary Information, Tourism and Information Technology of AJK. “This is also aimed to promote and strengthen the links between the government and the media in order to ensure the most effective role of the media for projecting Kashmir cause in more most effective manner both at home and abroad besides highlighting the fast-paced development activities in AJK,” he added.

Dar expressed these views during an inter-action session with the local journalists belonging to the national print and electronic media as well as the regional press at the PWD rest house here on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Director General Press Information Department AJK Raja Azher Iqbal, Information Officer Javed Malick and other officials of the State Info. Department.

The meeting was primarily aimed to discuss the problems of the local journalists in performance of their professional duties. Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal disclosed on this occasion that AJK would have its own official news agency in the near future for making the widescale projection of the Kashmir cause besides the development activities being executed by the nation-building institutions across the liberated territory.

The DGPR said that AJK TV is being made more vibrant and autonomous under the auspices of the AJK government for the projection of the governmental and other activities of human interests in AJK in more effective manner. He continued proposed plan involve the inter-district, inter-provincial and intra-Kashmir study trips of the AJK journalists to strengthen and improve their professional skills and potential to enable them to serve the nation and the country through the best of their professional activities and high intellect and pen.

Dar said that the government has determined the priorities to make more affective the AJK Press Foundation in letter and spirit for the welfare of the working journalists with prime focus to boost their professional skills during the performance of their duties.